Nani's production Nithiin-starrer Alias Rukmini locks release date

Actor Nani, who backed the sensational hit Court – State Vs A Nobody last year, is now producing another film under his Unanimous Productions banner. This time, he is backing a film starring Nithiin in the lead. Titled Alias Rukmini, the film is directed by Dandoraa fame Murali Kanth Devasoth, while Nani's sister Deepthi Ganta is producing it. The film is progressing at a brisk pace.
Nithiin, who has been looking for a commercial breakthrough over the past few years, is pinning his hopes on this project. Nani, who has always believed in backing good stories, came forward to produce the film after liking the story narrated by Murali Kanth. The director's previous film, Dandoraa, received several accolades, including a Gaddar Film Award instituted by the Telangana government.
The makers had earlier unveiled a promotional video announcing the title, which received a positive response. According to the team, only one more shooting schedule remains to be completed. The makers have now officially announced December 4 as the film's release date.
With the shoot nearing completion, the team has also begun post-production work simultaneously. The makers are confident of completing the remaining work in time for the planned theatrical release.
The release date poster presents Nithiin as an ordinary middle-class man carrying a bag while standing amid a crowd at a court, with lawyers and police officers in the background. His composed yet curious expression hints at a character navigating an unfamiliar situation, while the silhouette of the female lead adds to the mystery.
The story follows Krishna, who leads a quiet, ordinary life while navigating a world where some truths are better left unspoken. However, when love enters his life, an unexpected secret threatens to turn everything he believes in upside down. A story of love and hidden truths, Alias Rukmini explores the thin line between what society accepts and what it chooses to question.
Nithiin is set to appear in a distinctive role, making his character one of the key talking points of the project.
Jomon T John ISC is handling the cinematography, while Vijai Bulganin is composing the music. Avinash Kolla is overseeing the production design, and Srujana Adusumilli is in charge of editing.