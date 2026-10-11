Comrade Kalyan Movie Review: A serious subject diluted with illogical comedy

Naxalism is a serious subject. Over the years, governments have introduced rehabilitation packages for Naxalites who leave the revolutionary movement and want to return to mainstream society. These packages offer financial incentives and other assistance to help them lead a normal life. At the same time, the police keep a close eye on them. Director Janakiram Marella has chosen this serious subject for his film, with Sree Vishnu playing the lead role, but has presented it as a comedy. Comrade Kalyan is about an ordinary man named Kalyan who pretends to be a Naxalite (the film avoids using the word and instead refers to them as Anna) and the troubles he faces as a result.