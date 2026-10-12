Vijay Deverakonda: Ranabaali will make people discuss our history and culture

Vijay said Ranabaali was the first film since Pelli Choopulu that he felt comfortable promoting, and it was made with a specific purpose. “When we learn about the injustices our people faced throughout history, we are shocked and wonder whether such terrible things really happened. Some people did not consider us worthy of even the slightest respect. To think about our country's future, we must understand our history. If we do this film right, it could pave the way for more films like this. Cinema may help uncover hidden chapters of our history. Otherwise, nobody may come forward to tell such stories. That is why we made this film with a sense of responsibility and took great care in its making,” says Vijay.