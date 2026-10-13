Ramayana release officially advanced; Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer now to arrive on this date

On Sunday evening, the makers of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend sprung another surprise on the fans as they officially advanced their film’s release. The Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer mythological epic will now arrive on November 5, 2026 worldwide.
The announcement post read, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats, from 5th November.” The team also informed that advance booking for the film will open on Dussehra.
The film was earlier scheduled for a domestic release on November 8, which also marks Diwali, with overseas scheduled set for November 6. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Yash as King Ravana. The massive ensemble cast includes Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chadha and Vivek Oberoi among many others.
Earlier, on Friday, the makers had released two character posters for Lara and Sheeba, who play Queen Kaikeyi and Manthara, respectively.
Adapted for the big screen by Shridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra under the Prime Focus Studios banner alongside Yash of Monster Mind Creations. On the technical front, Ramayana has music by Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, who make their first collaboration with it. Besides, the visual effects work for the film is handled by DNEG, an eight-time Oscar award winning group.
The first part of the highly-anticipated film series is gearing up for its Diwali 2026 release through Sony Pictures Entertainment. On the other hand, the second part is expected to hit theatres in the same festival occasion next year.