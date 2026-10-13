Ramayana release officially advanced; Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer now to arrive on this date

Adapted for the big screen by Shridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra under the Prime Focus Studios banner alongside Yash of Monster Mind Creations. On the technical front, Ramayana has music by Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, who make their first collaboration with it. Besides, the visual effects work for the film is handled by DNEG, an eight-time Oscar award winning group.