Ravi Teja and Vivek Athreya’s film titled Thulabharam, officially launched

After the success of Irumudi, Ravi Teja is set to explore a new genre with his next film. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film was officially launched at a private studio in Hyderabad on Sunday. Titled Thulabharam, this crime-based entertainer features Priyanka Mohan and Anaswara Rajan in key roles. Laxman and Srini Rao are jointly producing the film under the Bridge Productions banner.
After months of anticipation, the combination of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and filmmaker Vivek Athreya has finally taken shape. Bringing together Ravi Teja’s trademark energy and Vivek Athreya’s distinctive storytelling, the film promises a blend of crime, drama and entertainment. Ravi Teja, who is riding high on the success of Irumudi, is set to explore a new dimension with this intriguing project.
The makers have unveiled a ‘Title Documentary’, an announcement video that reveals the film’s title through Vivek Athreya’s characteristic storytelling style. The video takes audiences through the fun and chaotic process behind selecting the title Thulabharam, offering a glimpse into the filmmaker’s quirky creative world.
The video also introduces the key characters, with Anil Karella as Jadeja, Ravi Anthony as Robin, Anaswara Rajan as Sound, Tharun Bhascker as Devaraj, JD Chakravarthy as Sivaji Rao and Priyanka Mohan as Krishnaveni.
For decades, Ravi Teja has been synonymous with the title Mass Maharaja, reflecting his energetic screen presence and entertaining performances. With Thulabharam, however, the actor is set to embrace a new identity. As the title announcement video suggests, it is time to move beyond Mass Maharaja and welcome ‘The Crime Maharaja’. Introducing a new chapter as ‘Nava Ravitejamu’, the video sets the tone for a different avatar of the star and has sparked curiosity about this unique collaboration.
The film’s technical team includes several accomplished names. Vivek Sagar, a frequent collaborator of Vivek Athreya, will compose the music, while Theni Eswar ISC will handle the cinematography. Raviteja Girijala is the editor, and GM Sekhar will oversee production design as the art director.
The shooting is set to commence shortly, with further details about this much-anticipated collaboration expected to be announced in the coming days.