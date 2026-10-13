Ravi Teja and Vivek Athreya’s film titled Thulabharam, officially launched

For decades, Ravi Teja has been synonymous with the title Mass Maharaja, reflecting his energetic screen presence and entertaining performances. With Thulabharam, however, the actor is set to embrace a new identity. As the title announcement video suggests, it is time to move beyond Mass Maharaja and welcome ‘The Crime Maharaja’. Introducing a new chapter as ‘Nava Ravitejamu’, the video sets the tone for a different avatar of the star and has sparked curiosity about this unique collaboration.