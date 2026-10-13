Actor Srikanth’s daughter Medha to make her debut as female lead

Mythri Movie Makers, which has produced several big-budget films featuring stars such as Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Ram Charan and Ravi Teja, has also been backing smaller projects. The production house has introduced several newcomers and technicians over the years, and it is now bringing another fresh team together for Mythri In Love.
The film brings together a group of newcomers who have spent years pursuing their dreams, learning the craft and honing their skills. They are now ready to take their first steps into the world of cinema and win the hearts of audiences.
A new-age romantic comedy, Mythri In Love explores the dynamics of a relationship between a boy and a girl, blending romance, humour and family drama. With relatable emotions and an engaging narrative, the film aims to appeal to audiences across different sections. Jai Jasti and Medha Meka play the lead pair, and the production house is confident about bringing this fresh love story to the big screen.
Prithvi Vanam, who earned recognition for directing popular web series such as 30 Weds 21 and Middle Bench Ravi, makes his feature-film directorial debut with this project. Director Mahesh Babu P, known for films such as Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and Andhra King Taluka, is associated with the film as its creator.
Jai Jasti, who pursued filmmaking and business economics, makes his acting debut as the male lead. During his academic journey, he developed skills in sound, editing, screenwriting and theatre arts. He later worked as an assistant director under Anil Ravipudi on Gaali Sampath and F3, while also gaining experience through independent film projects. With this background, Jai is now stepping into the spotlight as a lead actor.
Medha, daughter of actor Srikanth Meka and actress Ooha, has completed her bachelor's degree in marketing and is now beginning her acting career with Mythri In Love. The film marks an important new chapter for her as she enters the Telugu film industry as a female lead.
Sai Harsha, son of popular lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry, is composing the music for the film. The makers have also unveiled the first-look poster, introducing the fresh pairing of Jai Jasti and Medha Meka.
The film was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony, marking the beginning of the young team's cinematic journey. MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao handed over the script to the makers, while Sahu Garapati and Archana switched on the camera. Nandini Reddy sounded the clapboard, and Sowmya Yerneni directed the first shot.