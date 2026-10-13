Satya Dev and Faria Abdullah to star in Trial and Error

Sharath Marar, who has produced several films and web series, is now gearing up to present another interesting project. Titled Trial and Error, the web series stars Satya Dev and Faria Abdullah. Selva Raj, who earlier directed the Kamal Haasan-starrer Cheekati Rajyam, is directing the series. Sharath Marar’s earlier web series Dhootha received a good response, and he is now coming up with Trial and Error.
The web series was recently launched, with prominent producer Allu Aravind attending the event as the chief guest. The series is being produced under Sharath Marar’s North Star Entertainment banner. Apart from Satya Dev and Faria Abdullah, senior actress Ramya Krishna will also be seen in one of the lead roles.
According to the makers, Satya Dev will be seen in an intense and challenging role, which is expected to be different from his previous characters. Known for choosing varied roles, the actor has been exploring different genres and characters throughout his career. His involvement in this series has raised expectations about what he will bring to the story. Faria Abdullah, who has made a mark with her distinctive screen presence, will also play an important role.
The cast includes Viraj Ashwin, Varsha Bollamma, Chaitanya Krishna, Sampath Raj and Subbaraju in significant roles. With several familiar faces coming together, the series brings together performers from different backgrounds and generations.
Director Selva Raj has previously worked on Tamil web series such as Irai and The Game: You Never Play Alone. With Trial and Error, he is now making a Telugu web series, bringing his experience in the digital entertainment space to this project. His collaboration with a cast led by Satya Dev, Faria Abdullah and Ramya Krishna has added to the curiosity surrounding the series.
The title Trial and Error suggests a story that could revolve around difficult choices, unexpected situations and the consequences of decisions. However, the makers have not yet revealed the complete storyline or other details about the characters. More updates regarding the series, including its release date and streaming platform, are expected in the coming days.