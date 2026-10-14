Jennifer Peedom: It was time to tell the story from Tenzing Norgay’s perspective

JP: A lot of thought went into that, and having spent so much time in that landscape myself, I wanted to depict it in the way that it affected me emotionally. That culture is inextricably linked to that landscape. So, we shot all of the cultural story up until Base Camp, in Nepal, including the aerials of Everest and up the Icefall and all of the drone shots on Everest itself. We did a big aerial unit on Everest but we shot with the actors in Nepal, in the monasteries, in villages. From Base Camp up, we shot in New Zealand. The New Zealand Southern Alps are almost as big from bottom to top, as the Himalayas. They start almost at sea level, at a much lower altitude. But because of the team that we had from New Zealand—the country has a lot of very well-known, Everest mountaineers—and our head of locations and safety, Guy Cotter, who had climbed Everest five times and been running expeditions to the Himalayas since the 1990s—we were able to find the exact locations that matched Southern Alps to Everest. We wanted to give the audience as visceral an experience as possible of actually being on Everest.