Banita Sandhu joins cast of Akshay Kumar-led sci-fi thriller Samuk

Samuk is being directed by Kanishk Varma, who has previously directed Sanak and Inside Edge among other works. The film is being backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. As per a press note previously shared by the makers, “The project will see Akshay Kumar returning to a proper large-scale action role, with the film blending survival horror and alien thriller elements on an international scale.” It is currently being shot in London.