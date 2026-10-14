Banita Sandhu joins cast of Akshay Kumar-led sci-fi thriller Samuk

Actor Banita Sandhu, who was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar-led sci-fi action-thriller Samuk.
As per a press note shared by the makers, Banita is playing the role of a British-born Indian environmentalist in the film “who finds herself on a mission she was never meant to be a part of.”
Samuk is being directed by Kanishk Varma, who has previously directed Sanak and Inside Edge among other works. The film is being backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah. As per a press note previously shared by the makers, “The project will see Akshay Kumar returning to a proper large-scale action role, with the film blending survival horror and alien thriller elements on an international scale.” It is currently being shot in London.
Billed as a “highly cinematic survival alien thriller that combines practical creature effects, military realism and old-school horror aesthetics,” the film has onboard acclaimed creature FX designer Alec Gillis, best known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises, including Alien: Romulus (2024), to design and create the film’s alien creature.
Meanwhile, the film’s action will be overseen by British stunt coordinator Luke Tumber, whose credits include Mission: Impossible, the Venom films, Star Wars, No Time To Die and Marvel’s Vision Quest.
The ensemble reportedly comprises Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire among others.
Akshay and Vipul have previously collaborated on many successful projects like Aankhen (2002), Waqt: A Race Against Time (2005), Namastey London (2007), Singh is Kingg (2008), Holiday (2014). Among these, Vipul had directed the first three.