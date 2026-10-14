Cinema Without Borders: A matter of life and death - All of a Sudden

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s All of a Sudden is a film that is in no hurry to reach anywhere and is illustrative of his signature style of slow cinema. With a long and languid runtime of 196 minutes, it is quite evidently a daunting watch. More so because nothing much happens in these three hours and 16 minutes. Just that some strangers bump into each other, talk, find a connection and face the vicissitudes of life, as anyone else does, dealing with the surprises and shocks that get thrown at them when they are least expecting. Yet All of a Sudden envelops the viewers in its gentle world, making them leave with a lingering sense of compassion for the individuals, relationships and the human condition that lie at its core.