RJ Mitte, 'Breaking Bad' actor and disability rights champion, dies at 34

LOS ANGELES: Actor and disability rights advocate RJ Mitte, who brought a lifetime of experience with cerebral palsy to fictional family struggles in an essential role on “Breaking Bad,” died Monday at age 34, authorities and his representatives said.

Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa told The Associated Press on Monday she declared Mitte dead at about 1:30 p.m. at what she believed was his home in Brownsville, Texas. She said she was unable to provide a cause, but an autopsy would be performed. Mitte's representatives said Tuesday that he died by suicide.

Mitte played Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's chemistry teacher-turned-meth dealer, on nearly every episode of the five-season AMC show, which won 16 Emmys and was recently ranked as the best of the 21st century in a New York Times poll.

Cranston said he is in “deep despair” for the loss of his “sweet son.”

“I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm,” Cranston said in a Facebook post Monday night. “Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never — ever — allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination.”