Director Nani: Delivery Boy revolves around the bond of a mother and son

Filmmaker Nani is making his debut with Delivery Boy, which is set to release on October 23. Starring Leo Sivakumar and Radikaa Sarathkumar, the film explores the emotional bond between a mother and son. “Honestly, the film’s fate relied on whether Radikaa ma’am was willing to take on this role or not. Whether it's the making, the screenplay, or every twist and high point, it revolves around her. I would call Delivery Boy an emotional action film,” he begins. Nani, an erstwhile assistant of Suseenthiran, says the film’s tone was inspired by the latter’s Naan Mahaan Alla. “I made sure I didn’t cast even one familiar actor in the roles of the seven friends who turn against the protagonist. Had I chosen any familiar actor, the audience might have preconceived notions about them,” he says, adding, “Remember how the four-member gang in Naan Mahaan Alla carried an air of mystery? I have tried to recreate this effect with Delivery Boy.”
Elaborating on how he developed the antagonists, Nani says he trusted his writing to compensate for the actors’ inexperience. “Despite them being new to the trade, I trusted my writing, and my knack for drawing good performances from them.” However, he clarifies that beyond its tonality, his film has little in common with the Karthi-starrer. “The film follows Leo Sivakumar, a police aspirant who works as a delivery boy to make ends meet. I ensured the emotional, action, and romance portions emerged organically from the situations. Especially with a fast-paced screenplay, you won’t find the romantic track jarring.” Nani also points out that he did a lot of research on how the police department functions, but it is not based on a true story. "The film focusses on how cops pay different levels of attention to different cases. But it will not have any illogical dramatic turns. The conflicts and resolutions will remain realistic.”
Speaking about his bond with Leo Sivakumar, Nani describes Delivery Boy as a shared dream. “Our friendship goes back almost a decade. We used to discuss the story and tell each other that this would be our launchpad as hero and director. It feels emotional to see our dream come alive. We have done our best on the writing, performance, and technical fronts. I am excited to know the people’s verdict,” he signs off.