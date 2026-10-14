Director Nani: Delivery Boy revolves around the bond of a mother and son

Elaborating on how he developed the antagonists, Nani says he trusted his writing to compensate for the actors’ inexperience. “Despite them being new to the trade, I trusted my writing, and my knack for drawing good performances from them.” However, he clarifies that beyond its tonality, his film has little in common with the Karthi-starrer. “The film follows Leo Sivakumar, a police aspirant who works as a delivery boy to make ends meet. I ensured the emotional, action, and romance portions emerged organically from the situations. Especially with a fast-paced screenplay, you won’t find the romantic track jarring.” Nani also points out that he did a lot of research on how the police department functions, but it is not based on a true story. "The film focusses on how cops pay different levels of attention to different cases. But it will not have any illogical dramatic turns. The conflicts and resolutions will remain realistic.”