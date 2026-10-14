Director Badrappa: Anupama's performance in Crazy Kalyanam will impress everyone

Popular Telangana poet and singer Goreti Venkanna has penned three songs for the film and also lent his voice to one of them. “Venkanna garu has written three songs, and his way of looking at life is reflected in them. I am happy to have had the opportunity to work with him on this film,” says Badrappa, who goes on to trace his journey into the world of cinema, and Crazy Kalyanam. "I worked with producer Jagan Mohan Reddy on a few commercial videos for his company. During that time, he observed my work and sincerity and developed confidence in me. He trusted that I could make a film even as a newcomer and gave me this opportunity,” says the filmmaker.