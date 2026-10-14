Sakkshi Mhadolkar Joins Sundeep Kishan’s Karikaala

Ugandhar Muni, who delivered a hit with Aadi Saikumar’s Shambhala, has now joined hands with Sundeep Kishan for this ambitious project. Planned as a two-part cinematic extravaganza, Karikaala promises to be a visual spectacle. The makers have already announced that the first chapter will hit theatres on July 2, 2027, while the second part is scheduled for release on October 28, 2027. The posters unveiled so far have generated considerable buzz around the film.