Sakkshi Mhadolkar Joins Sundeep Kishan’s Karikaala

After the success of Shambhala, the makers are now gearing up for another fantasy and folklore-based film, Karikaala, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. Mahidhar Reddy and Rajasekhar Annabhimoju are producing the film under their Shining Pictures banner, with Ugandhar Muni at the helm.
Ugandhar Muni, who delivered a hit with Aadi Saikumar’s Shambhala, has now joined hands with Sundeep Kishan for this ambitious project. Planned as a two-part cinematic extravaganza, Karikaala promises to be a visual spectacle. The makers have already announced that the first chapter will hit theatres on July 2, 2027, while the second part is scheduled for release on October 28, 2027. The posters unveiled so far have generated considerable buzz around the film.
The makers have now confirmed that Sakkshi Mhadolkar will also play a female lead in the film. Welcoming her on board, the team unveiled a special poster to mark the announcement. Catherine Tresa was previously announced as another female lead.
The team aims to deliver a distinctive socio-fantasy experience for audiences across India. Sricharan Pakala is composing the music for the film.
The grand pooja ceremony for Karikaala is scheduled to take place on October 15, with several prominent personalities expected to attend and celebrate the beginning of the project.