Varun Sandesh and Shweta Basu Prasad’s reunite after 18 years on Naa Wife Missing

On Monday, legendary director K Raghavendra Rao launched the song 'Arere Vinava’ from the series. Sai Karthik has composed the tune, while Anurag Kulkarni has lent his voice to the song. Sri Sai Kiran has penned the lyrics. The song captures feelings of love and longing, expressing the desire to find a beloved, discover the right words to address her and cherish her in one’s dreams and hopes. The soulful composition has further raised expectations for the upcoming series.