Varun Sandesh and Shweta Basu Prasad’s reunite after 18 years on Naa Wife Missing

Varun Sandesh and Shweta Basu Prasad last shared the screen in Kotha Bangaru Lokam, a college-based romantic drama directed by Srikanth Addala that became a huge hit in 2008. Now, after 18 years, the duo is reuniting as a married couple in Naa Wife Missing, a web series set to premiere directly on OTT.
Produced by Shiva Kanthamneni under the Lighthouse Cine Magic banner, Naa Wife Missing is directed by Swathi Prakash Mantripragada, who is making her directorial debut with this project. Aha is bringing the series to audiences, and it will begin streaming on October 22. The series will be available in both Telugu and Tamil.
Recently, director VV Vinayak unveiled the teaser and extended his best wishes to the team. The teaser offers an intriguing glimpse into the story. Varun and Shweta enter married life through an arranged marriage, and everything initially appears to be going well.
However, things take an unexpected turn when Shweta reveals during their marriage alliance meeting that she is not a virgin, leaving Varun shocked. Later, he approaches the police and files a complaint stating that his wife is missing, raising questions about what happened between the couple.
On Monday, legendary director K Raghavendra Rao launched the song 'Arere Vinava’ from the series. Sai Karthik has composed the tune, while Anurag Kulkarni has lent his voice to the song. Sri Sai Kiran has penned the lyrics. The song captures feelings of love and longing, expressing the desire to find a beloved, discover the right words to address her and cherish her in one’s dreams and hopes. The soulful composition has further raised expectations for the upcoming series.