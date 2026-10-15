Dhanush spotted arriving at the theatre to watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush was spotted arriving at Rohini Theatre in Chennai on Thursday morning to watch superstar Rajinikanth’s film Jailer 2.

His appearance excited fans and media members gathered at the theatre. Dhanush quickly made his way inside, waving at photographers as they captured his arrival.

Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth's daughter, filmmaker and playback singer Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. In 2024, they parted ways.

As for Jailer 2, Sun Pictures is producing the film, and Nelson Dilipkumar is directing it. It follows the success of the first instalment, raising fans' expectations.

The second part also features Vidya Balan in a prominent role. The trailer was released a few days before the film's release. It introduced Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian in a seemingly quieter phase of his life, only for the calm to end as events from his past pull him back into a world of violence.

Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal also star in the film. Anirudh Ravichander composed the movie's music.

Fans are celebrating the release of Jailer 2 with immense excitement, with people gathering from different countries to join the celebrations.

A fan, Shantini, who has come from Sydney, Australia, told ANI, "So many expectations. We are so happy; can't wait. The reach is amazing; we tried to do the first-day show as soon as we could. It has to be better than the first part."

Fans have also travelled all the way from Malaysia to celebrate Jailer 2. They were spotted singing, dancing, and cheering for Rajinikanth together outside the theatres.

(With inputs from ANI)