Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 gets new release date; might clash with Salman Khan’s Monster

Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006) is the directorial debut of Dibakar Banerjee, who directed from a script by Jaideep Saini. Starring Anupam Kher in the lead, the film follows an aged patriarch of a middle-class Delhi family, who tries to get back a land stolen from him by a builder. The sequel has been directed by Priya Mishra and Prashant Bhagia. Apart from Boman and Anupam, the film will see Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja, reprise their roles. This time, they are joined by Ravi Kishan, Divya Khossla, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Danish Iqbal.