Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 gets new release date; might clash with Salman Khan’s Monster

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the 2006 Dibakar Banerjee directorial cult comedy of the same name, now has a new release date. The film, starring Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, was earlier scheduled to release on August 28 this year but now will hit theatres on March 5, 2027.
The film's makers shared the new release date via their social media handles, along with a new poster for the film.
With the new release date, there is a possibility that the film might clash with Salman Khan-led Monster, as the latter is also scheduled for an Eid 2027 release and the festival is falling on March 10. However, there's also a possibility that it could release on Friday, March 5, thereby setting the stage for an unexpected box-office clash.
If this happens, it could mark the first time in nearly 16 years that a film has taken on Salman Khan during Eid, a festive period considered his stronghold. The last notable instance was way back in 2011, when Salman Khan's Bodyguard arrived in cinemas on August 31 alongside Kirron Kher-starrer Mummy Punjabi and the Pakistani film Bol. Two days later, on September 2, Kalki Koechlin-starrer That Girl In Yellow Boots also hit the big screen.
Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006) is the directorial debut of Dibakar Banerjee, who directed from a script by Jaideep Saini. Starring Anupam Kher in the lead, the film follows an aged patriarch of a middle-class Delhi family, who tries to get back a land stolen from him by a builder. The sequel has been directed by Priya Mishra and Prashant Bhagia. Apart from Boman and Anupam, the film will see Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja, reprise their roles. This time, they are joined by Ravi Kishan, Divya Khossla, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Danish Iqbal.
Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films, and Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath's Tandav Films.