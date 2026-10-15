Murder 2 actor Prashant Narayanan, Shefali Bagga join cast of Naam: To Live Is War

Actors Prashant Narayanan and Shefali Bagga are the latest additions to the cast of Naam: To Live Is War. The film, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, has director-producer Mahesh Bhatt spearheading the entire project creatively.
Bhatt has observed Prashant Narayanan before in Murder 2, in which he played the antagonist.
"What excites me about the film Naam: To Live Is War is the opportunity to bring together actors with different sensibilities and strengths,” he said in a press note. "Prashant Narayanan has a certain rawness and conviction in his performances that make his characters memorable. I experienced that firsthand while working with him on Murder 2, and I have always appreciated the honesty he brings to his roles".
He further mentioned, "Shefali Bagga is a welcome addition to the film, bringing her own personality and screen presence to the cast. Both actors bring something different to the table, and that diversity is important when you are telling a story with multiple characters and layers".
The film also stars Veer Pahariya, Varun Sharma and Vijyant Kohli.
Although the makers have not given details about the film’s subject, it remains to be seen whether Naam — To Live Is War has any thematic connection with Naam (1986), Mahesh Bhatt’s gritty thriller-drama starring Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gourav.
Producers Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay said in a joint statement, "Collaborating with a visionary like Mahesh Bhatt is an incredible journey. For Naam: To Live Is War, we wanted an ensemble that doesn't just play characters, but lives them. Bringing together unique talents like Veer, Varun, Prashant, Vijayant and Shefali has created a magical synergy on screen. We are thrilled to present a film that is as powerful in its performances as it is in its storytelling".
The film is produced by Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay under Utsav Entertainment and Productions with Alphaneon Studioz on board as the studio partner.