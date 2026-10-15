Prem Keetanu fame Aafia Sayed to make her Telugu debut with Alias Rukmini

Actor Nani’s Unanimous Productions is backing an interesting project titled Alias Rukmini, starring Nithiin in the lead role. Murali Kanth Devasoth of Dhandoraa fame is directing the film, while Deepthi Ganta is producing it. The makers have already announced December 4 as the release date and recently unveiled Nithiin’s look from the film.
Meanwhile, the team has officially introduced Bollywood actress Aafia Sayed as the female lead opposite Nithiin. She previously appeared in the Hindi film Prem Keetanu, opposite Veer Pahariya.
The latest glimpse introduces Aafia as Rukmini, a strict schoolteacher whose students have nicknamed her Devil, Hitler and Homework Police. She makes a striking entry by writing her name on the blackboard with an angry expression before giving the students a stern look. Her commanding and arrogant behaviour is the highlight of the introduction, while Aafia looks convincing in the role.
The project has already attracted attention, particularly after its announcement glimpse showcased its distinctive brand of humour. The response has added to the curiosity surrounding the film, with Nithiin’s unconventional characterisation emerging as one of its major attractions.
Alias Rukmini revolves around Krishna, whose uncomplicated life takes an unexpected turn when love brings a closely guarded secret to the surface. As personal relationships clash with social perceptions, the story explores truth, acceptance and the boundaries imposed by society.
Jomon T John ISC is handling the cinematography, while Vijai Bulganin is composing the music. Avinash Kolla is taking care of the production design, and Srujana Adusumilli is overseeing the editing.
With filming and post-production progressing, Alias Rukmini is gearing up for its December 4 theatrical release.