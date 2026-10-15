VK Naresh: I performed a six-minute scene showcasing all nine emotions

Senior actor VK Naresh is playing a key role in the upcoming film Crazy Kalyanam, directed by Badrappa Gajula and produced by Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy. The film is set to hit theatres on October 16. Anupama Parameswaran, Tharun Bhascker and Akhil Raj also play important roles in it. “Among the four of us, my character has more prominence than the others,” said Naresh.
The actor believes that playing the hero does not necessarily mean performing action sequences or romance. “In the past, Hollywood made several films in which one central character was surrounded by other important characters. If my character is considered the hero of this film, it is because the meaning of heroism has changed. A hero need not necessarily perform songs, fights and romance. A character who takes the story forward and wins the audience’s appreciation can also be called a hero,” said Naresh.
He described the four principal characters as the pillars of Crazy Kalyanam. “The film is like a game of four pillars, with my character and those played by Tharun Bhascker, Anupama and Akhil serving as its four pillars. It tells the story of a middle-class family in a village, focusing on the emotional struggles between parents and children. I am confident that audiences will connect strongly with these emotions, and the casting of all four principal characters has worked out perfectly,” he said.
Naresh revealed that one of the film’s major highlights is a six-minute scene in which he portrays all nine emotions, known as the Navarasas. “In this sequence, I portray all nine emotions through conversations with nine different characters. Each interaction brings out a different emotion. Initially, I was nervous about performing such a lengthy scene because there was no reference for me to follow. When I shared my concern with director Badrappa, he told me that I would become the reference for the Navarasa scene in the coming days. I eventually completed the entire sequence in a single take. This is also the first time we are using my title ‘Navarasaraya’ in connection with a film,” he said.
Talking about changing trends in Tollywood, the actor said family dramas are currently finding favour with audiences. “Film genres keep changing in cycles, and family entertainers are now finding favour with audiences. When filmmakers make an honest and genuine family entertainer, audiences are willing to embrace it. A few family entertainers have done extremely well in recent times, and Crazy Kalyanam is arriving in the same spirit as an honest entertainer,” he said.
Naresh added that the film stands out among the releases scheduled for this Dasara. “Among the films arriving this festival season, Crazy Kalyanam stands out as a family entertainer that combines humour and emotion. Families can enjoy it together during the festival. There is no graphic violence or bloodshed in our film; it is driven entirely by entertainment and emotion,” he said.
The actor also spoke about his approach to selecting films. “I choose films based on the characters I am offered. I have received offers for pan-India films but have declined some of them. Whether it is a small or big film does not matter to me; what matters is whether the character appeals to me. Many young filmmakers are approaching me with stories,” he said.
Naresh added that director Badrappa narrated the story of Crazy Kalyanam to him first. “The project was planned after I agreed to be part of it. I will always work hard to honour the trust and respect that these young filmmakers have placed in me,” he said.