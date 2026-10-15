VK Naresh: I performed a six-minute scene showcasing all nine emotions

Naresh revealed that one of the film’s major highlights is a six-minute scene in which he portrays all nine emotions, known as the Navarasas. “In this sequence, I portray all nine emotions through conversations with nine different characters. Each interaction brings out a different emotion. Initially, I was nervous about performing such a lengthy scene because there was no reference for me to follow. When I shared my concern with director Badrappa, he told me that I would become the reference for the Navarasa scene in the coming days. I eventually completed the entire sequence in a single take. This is also the first time we are using my title ‘Navarasaraya’ in connection with a film,” he said.