Veteran musician Deva passes away at 75

Veteran Tamil film composer and singer Deva, popularly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, passed away in Chennai on Saturday, October 17, according to reports. He was 75. Reports state that the composer was admitted to Surya Hospital at around 8.30 am, where he died suddenly. Further details regarding the circumstances of his death are awaited.

Born Devanesan Chokkalingam on November 20, 1950, Deva was one of the prominent composers in Tamil cinema, known for his distinctive melodies, folk-based compositions and contributions to the popularity of gaana music in mainstream films. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he composed music for hundreds of films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema.

Deva rose to prominence in Tamil cinema in the late 1980s and early 1990s. His collaborations with leading filmmakers and actors resulted in several memorable soundtracks. His notable works include Annamalai, Baashha, Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Nerrukku Ner, Ninaithen Vandhai, Priyamudan, Vaalee and Kushi. His music played a significant role in shaping the soundtracks of several commercially successful films during the 1990s.

The composer was particularly recognised for bringing the sounds and rhythms of Chennai's gaana tradition into mainstream Tamil film music. While his energetic, folk-influenced numbers became a signature, Deva also composed romantic melodies and devotional songs, demonstrating his versatility across genres.

His contributions earned him several honours, including the Tamil Nadu government's Kalaimamani award. He also received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director for his work in Aasai. Deva's musical legacy extended to his family. His son, Srikanth Deva, went on to establish himself as a film composer, while his brothers Sabesh and Murali also worked in the film music industry.

Further details regarding his final rites and tributes from members of the film fraternity are awaited.