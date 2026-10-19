'Aman' by Rahul Roye wins best short film at BFI London Film Festival

LONDON: "Aman", written and directed by Rahul Roye, has won best short film at the 70th BFI London Film Festival after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"Aman" follows a trans man who discovers he is pregnant on the eve of his gender-affirming surgery, setting off a profound reckoning with identity, masculinity, fatherhood and his relationship with his own body.

Starring Kabir Maan and Sirat Taneja, the film centres trans characters in a deeply personal story that challenges conventional understandings of gender and parenthood.

"We were deeply impressed by Aman's accomplished filmmaking, tackling knotty themes through authentic and nuanced characters we felt compelled to follow," the jury, comprising Helen Simmons, Leo Reich and Jack Casey, said "We were struck by the film's painterly cinematography, and expansive and assured storytelling, which guided us through the world with care.

Aman's finely drawn narrative is made all the more engrossing by the film's refusal to provide easy answers to the complexities it presents us with," the jury added.

Roye said winning at the 70th BFI London Film Festival feels overwhelming in the best possible way.

"At a time when trans lives are being politically erased, legislated against, and pushed to the margins all across the globe, this win feels particularly meaningful and important."

Producer Neeraj Churi said they were delighted by the film's BFI London Film Festival win.

"This is a deeply moving and courageous film that challenges our understanding of identity, masculinity and parenthood, while telling a profoundly human story. What makes this recognition particularly special is that the jury has celebrated not just the story, but the sensitivity, nuance and cinematic vision with which Rahul Roye has brought it to life."

A UK - US - India- France co-production, Aman brings together an international team of filmmakers committed to telling stories that expand representation and challenge established narratives.

The film is produced by Elle Leon Nostas, Apoorva Bakshi, Neeraj Churi, Tushar Tyagi and Abid Aziz Merchant, with Dominique Welinski, Nikkhil Advani and Stephen Harmaty serving as executive producers.

Roye is a self-taught Indian filmmaker, screenwriter and producer whose work explores gender politics, queer identity and feminism through emotionally resonant storytelling.

His previous short films, "Man & Wife" and "A Lullaby for Yellow Roses" have also won awards at festivals.