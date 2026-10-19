Deva: When Thenisai breezed through Chennai

Four days ago, when Jailer 2 opened in theatres, it wasn’t just the theme from Annamalai (1992) that resonated with fans, but it was also the sound of boots striking the ground from the theme of Baashha (1995). Deva composed both pieces, establishing himself as an important composer in Tamil cinema music, even when a Maestro and a Mozart reigned high. Moving beyond conventional approaches, the composer brought out the voice of the streets and the people to whom it belongs. Deva’s use of gaana has always been signified by love: love for music, love for Chennai, love for the family, love for a partner, and love for the cause. In this article, CE looks at eight songs in which the composer used a distinctly Chennai genre and its elements to explore different types of love.