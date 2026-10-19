Teja Kakumanu to make his directorial debut with Sai Durgha Tej, film officially announced

Sai Durgha Tej is currently working on Sambarala Yeti Gattu, which is gearing up for a Sankranthi release. Now, the actor has signed another project, this time with debutant director Teja Kakumanu, who is also known for his acting roles in several films, including the Baahubali franchise. Teja has also directed the popular web series Save the Tigers third season.
Sai Durgha Tej has been taking a measured approach to his career, carefully choosing projects that offer something fresh and distinctive. Rather than rushing into back-to-back assignments, the actor has been focusing on compelling subjects that allow him to explore different dimensions of his acting. Staying true to this approach, his next project, tentatively titled SDT19, was officially announced on the occasion of his birthday.
The film will be produced by Anil Sunkara under his AK Entertainments banner. Teja Kakumanu, who has earned recognition as an actor through his roles in several notable films, will make his feature film directorial debut with this project.
Having nurtured the ambition to direct a feature film, Teja has developed a unique story specifically tailored to Sai Durgha Tej. The narrative is expected to present the actor in a completely new avatar, exploring a previously unseen dimension of his screen persona. Impressed by the subject and the potential of the character, Sai Durgha Tej has given his approval to the project, paving the way for this new collaboration.
Anil Sunkara is also producing a film featuring the combination of Sharwanand and director Srinu Vaitla. The regular shooting of the Sai Durgha Tej-starrer is scheduled to begin this month. Further details about the cast, crew and other aspects of the project will be announced in due course.