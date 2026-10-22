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Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit postponed to Diwali 2027

Spirit, which features Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's return to Telugu films after Arjun Reddy (2017)
Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit postponed to Diwali 2027
Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in a poster for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

The makers of the Prabhas headliner Spirit, have announced that the film will release on October 29, 2027, coinciding with the Diwali festival. The film was earlier announced to release on March 5, 2027.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is writing and directing the upcoming film, which is his return to Telugu cinema after Arjun Reddy (2017). While complete details of the plot hasn't been released, a teaser for the film revealed that Prabhas will play an incarcerated police officer.

Release date of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit out

The cast of the film includes Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, and Vivek Oberoi.

With Sandeep Reddy Vanga also handling editing, the crew of the film includes Harshavardhan Rameshwar handling the background score, Raj Thota taking care of cinematography, Suresh Selvarajan handling the production design, and Supreme Sundar handling the action choreography.

Pranay Reddy Vanga and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga are producing Spirit under the Bhadrakali Pictures banner, with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar producing under the T-Series banner.

Prabhas
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Spirit

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