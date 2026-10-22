The Paradise on OTT: Here's where you can watch Nani's action drama

Nani's latest action drama, The Paradise, has been announced to premiere on Netflix on October 22. The Paradise is written and directed by Srikanth Odela, who reunites with the actor after Dasara (2023).
In The Paradise, Nani plays Jadal, a man who sets out to liberate the people of his community in Secundarabad. Jadal's community are a group of marginalised people who are oppressed by the greedy landlord Shikanji Malik (Mohan Babu), who rules with an iron fist.
The cast of the film includes Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, Tanikella Bharani, Eswari Rao, and Sampoornesh Babu.
Anirudh has composed music for The Paradise, reuniting with Nani after Jersey (2019) and Gang Leader (2019). The crew of the film includes director of photography CH Sai, editor Naveen Nooli, production designer Avinash Kolla, and stunt choreographers Ram-Lakshman, Real Satish, Maibam Nabakanta, and Simhadri.
Sudhakar Cherukuri has produced the film under the SLV Cinemas banner.