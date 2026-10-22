Finally, Trivikram and Venkatesh’s AK47 to release on this date

After being postponed several times, the much-awaited combination of Trivikram Srinivas and Venkatesh is finally set to arrive in theatres with Adarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47 (AK47). The makers have officially announced that the film will hit the screens on October 30. Fans will now be hoping that there are no further changes to the release date.
Produced by Suryadevara Radhakrishna (Chinababu) under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, the film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead roles, while Nivetha Pethuraj will be seen in an important role.
Dimple Hayathi features in the special song 'Narayanamma,' which was released a few days ago. The makers had earlier announced release dates of October 2 and October 9, but the film was postponed on both occasions. They have now confirmed October 30 as the final release date.
Bringing together Venkatesh and Trivikram Srinivas after 20 years, the film has already generated considerable buzz. The two songs released so far, along with the teaser, have offered a glimpse of its unique flavour, hinting at an entertaining mix of middle-class family moments, humour, emotions and action.
With its relatable family setting and promise of wholesome entertainment, Adarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47 is shaping up to be a family entertainer for audiences across generations. Arriving just ahead of the Diwali weekend, the film is expected to bring families together for a festive big-screen experience.
Nara Rohith, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and others play pivotal roles. Ravi K Chandran handles the cinematography, Navin Nooli is the editor, and AS Prakash is the art director. Thaman S is composing the music.
With anticipation building around its songs, teaser and the much-loved Venkatesh–Trivikram combination, Adarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47 promises a family entertainer packed with humour, emotion and action this festive season.