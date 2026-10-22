Devi Sri Prasad’s Yellamma to release on this date

Music director Devi Sri Prasad is all set to make his acting debut as a lead actor with the upcoming film Yellamma. Venu Yeldandi, who shot to fame with Balagam, is directing the film. Dil Raju is presenting it, while Shirish is producing it under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The makers had earlier unveiled Devi Sri Prasad’s first look and released a video introducing the film.
The makers have now announced that Yellamma will hit the screens on March 5, 2027. Devi Sri Prasad will be seen as Parshi, marking his debut as a lead actor. Popularly known as Rockstar DSP, he is one of the leading music directors in South Indian cinema. Interestingly, he is also composing the music for Yellamma.
According to the makers, DSP’s character is deeply rooted in the story, which promises to be powerful. They have also hinted that audiences will get to see a completely new side of him on the big screen.
Director Venu Yeldandi made his directorial debut with Balagam, which received widespread appreciation, won several awards and earned him accolades. Interestingly, his debut film was also a rooted story set in a Telangana village. With Yellamma, he is returning to a similar storytelling space.
Although the makers have not officially announced the female lead, sources suggest that Ananthika Sanilkumar, who gained recognition with 8 Vasanthalu, will play the female lead.
The shooting of Yellamma is currently underway, and the makers have now locked its release date. Apart from Telugu, the film is also planned for release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Besides making his debut as a lead actor, Devi Sri Prasad continues to be busy as a music director. He is also composing the music for Nagarjuna’s prestigious 100th film, King100.