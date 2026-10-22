Ravi Shankar: Video glimpse to reveal Fauzi’s story outline and Prabhas’ character

Prabhas is busy with multiple projects and is shooting for films simultaneously. One of his most-awaited films is Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yelamanchili are producing the film under their Mythri Movie Makers banner. The film was initially expected to release in the first week, but its release has now been postponed indefinitely.
On Wednesday, the production house held a teaser launch event for its upcoming small film Donga Naa Koduku, starring Mouli Tanuj Prashanth. At the event, when Mouli asked producer Ravi Shankar for an update on Fauzi, he revealed that the makers were planning to unveil a short video glimpse.
“On the occasion of Prabhas garu’s birthday on October 23, we are going to unveil a small video glimpse. It will tell the story outline of Fauziand reveal Prabhas’ character, giving his fans and the audience an idea of what the film is about and what they can expect from it,” said Ravi Shankar.
He added that the makers wanted to offer an idea of the film’s story and Prabhas’ characterisation. “It’s not like Baahubali, so don’t go in with expectations like that. You can watch this Fauzi glimpse along with our film 418 in theatres,” said Ravi Shankar.
The producer also shared an update on his upcoming big-budget film featuring Ram Charan and directed by Sukumar. “Sukumar garu is in the UK, and he will return to India in a day or two. The launch will then happen on the 26th or 27th,” said Ravi Shankar.
Meanwhile, the production house is gearing up for the release of Donga Naa Koduku on November 13. Mouli Tanuj Prashanth, who shot to fame with Little Hearts, plays the lead role, while Sreenu Kambala is making his directorial debut with the film.