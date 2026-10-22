Sumanth Prabhas’ next titled Babloo XXL

Saailu Kampaati, known for Raju Weds Rambai, is directing Sumanth Prabhas in his next film. Produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Bharat N Narang under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner, the film has been titled Babloo XXL. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a poster featuring Sumanth Prabhas and announced the title. The film is touted to be a Gen Z entertainer.