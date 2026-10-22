Sumanth Prabhas’ next titled Babloo XXL

Saailu Kampaati, known for Raju Weds Rambai, is directing Sumanth Prabhas in his next film. Produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Bharat N Narang under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner, the film has been titled Babloo XXL. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a poster featuring Sumanth Prabhas and announced the title. The film is touted to be a Gen Z entertainer.
The makers announced the title and unveiled the poster on the occasion of Dasara, offering a glimpse into the film’s youthful and fun-filled world.
Sumanth Prabhas appears in a cheerful and playful avatar, sporting a colourful floral shirt and a stylish hairstyle. Striking a lively pose with a victory sign, the actor perfectly complements the film’s youthful vibe. Adding a contemporary touch, the poster features an Instagram Reels-inspired design, complete with a social media interface displaying likes, comments, shares and profile details.
Gahazy SK plays the female lead opposite Sumanth Prabhas, while Radhika Sarathkumar, Jayalalithaa and Sivaji Raja appear in prominent roles.
The film boasts a strong technical team, with Wajid Baig handling cinematography, Vijay Bulganin composing the music, Naresh Adupa overseeing editing and Pawan Kalyan Yellapu taking charge of art direction. The shoot is currently underway.