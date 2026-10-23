Review, ban movie ‘Surya - Ant Se Aarambh Tak’ for unfair portrayal of healthcare workers: IMA

NEW DELHI: Expressing serious concern regarding the unfair portrayal of the medical profession and violence against them in the film 'Surya - Ant Se Aarambh Tak,' the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday wrote to the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry seeking impartial review and subsequent ban of the Bollywood movie.

In a letter to the I&B minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, IMA National President, Dr Anilkumar J Nayak, said they request his "urgent intervention in the larger interest of public health, healthcare worker safety, and the future of medical education in India."

The letter said that the movie’s promotional content raises concern about the generalisation of corruption within healthcare, the depiction of violence against medical professionals, and the potential consequences for public trust and the safety of healthcare workers.

The Hindi movie, starring Sunny Deol, is scheduled to release in movie theaters on November 20, 2026.

The film's trailer shows Sunny Deol's character fighting against doctors, nurses, and hospital staff, depicting them as engaging in medical corruption, overcharging patients, and prescribing unnecessary tests for commissions. The portrayal of doctors has already drawn the ire of the medical fraternity and many took to social media to slam the movie.

In his letter to the ministry, Dr Nayak said their key concerns are unfair generalisation and damage to the reputation of the medical profession.

The letter urged the minister to conduct an impartial review of the film's content and its portrayal of the medical profession; sought appropriate corrective measures from the filmmakers to address the generalisation of alleged misconduct and the depiction of violence against healthcare workers; and to consider a ban or other appropriate action if justified under applicable law.

Dr Nayak said the portrayal risks creating the impression of corruption, unethical practices, and alleged corruption in the medical fraternity. "While individual misconduct must be investigated and punished, the actions of a few must not be used to tarnish the reputation of countless honest and dedicated doctors," he said.

He also flagged scenes depicting physical assaults on doctors, nursing staff, and hospital personnel, particularly when presented as heroic or justified acts, risking normalising violence against those committed to saving lives.