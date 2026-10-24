Why big music stars like Harry Styles and Celine Dion are embracing residencies

Both artists and the industry benefit

R&B singer Usher hosted his popular “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency” in 2022 and 2023, part of a high-profile run that included a 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. At the time, he told The Associated Press that part of the appeal was the consistency.

“I like the idea of what I’ve found in Las Vegas. It gives me an opportunity to settle. I have children now. I got a life,” he said.

There are clear financial benefits, too. Residencies save on the major expense of transporting production, people and equipment, Meglen said.

Another upside? “If you do a residency in one city, you’re not on an airplane or in a bus. It's good mental healthcare for the artist,” Rose said.

Residencies also offer an opportunity to develop massive stage productions that don't have to be hauled around the world. Nowhere is that more clear than at the 516-foot-wide (157-meter) Sphere in Las Vegas, with its state-of-the-art technological attractions and high-resolution LED screen that wraps halfway around a 17,500-seat audience.

In 2026, Carín León became the first Latino artist to hold a residency there. “It’s a venue that lets you express a lot of stuff because of all of the tools,” he said. “For me, it was perfect.”

Some say residencies shift expenses to the fans

Styles' New York audience spends anywhere from under $100 to $1,000 to attend, not counting the cost of travel for out-of-towners.

“I understand why residencies make sense for an artist and why it would be less stressful and make their lives easier. But as a fan, I don’t understand how they cost as much money as they do,” said Sara Feigin, a Styles fan and New York-based photographer. “You’re playing over 30 days at the same venue, why is this $300?”

She believes that if residencies are more affordable for talent, tickets should be cheaper too.

A representative for Styles declined to comment.

For Ticketmaster events like Styles' residency, the base price for a ticket before various fees and taxes (or the “face value” cost) is determined by the event organizer.

Meglen says it’s crucial that traditional touring continue, but there’s room for both: Residencies give “all these other markets a breather,” as he puts it, in turn creating future demand. “I don’t know any artist that keeps touring over and over and over in the same markets that their ticket sales go up.”