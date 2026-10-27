Taylor Swift, Lyle Lovett and more inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Swift recalled her mom would regularly pick her up from high school and drop her off at a publishing house on Nashville's Music Row, where she poured out her emotions to one of her first co-writers, Liz Rose. She later would meet Nathan Chapman, who produced her self-titled debut album in 2006, released 20 years ago this month.

Swift, who took her talents to a much wider audience beyond country music, said her ability to “genre hop” was because she had learned the fundamentals of songwriting in Nashville.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be inducted into this sacred club," Swift said.

Brad Paisley, one of the first major artists to take her on tour after her debut album, introduced her as “the voice of a generation.”

He joked that Swift “went to Brad Paisley High School" as a 17-year-old traveling the country while on tour with him. Swift later recounted that Paisley took a prank too far in 2007 when he filled her bus with thousands of crickets.

"For months I couldn't sleep. Just chirp, chirp, chirp," she said.

Lainey Wilson performed a bluegrass version of “Love Story” with fiddle and stand-up bass from Swift's second album, “Fearless.”

Swift wasn't the only big star to be celebrated, as George Strait, the lauded “King of Country Music,” was given the Career Maker Award from the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Strait, a Country Music Hall of Famer, is known for picking great songs from other songwriters and sending them to the top of country charts for five decades.