Walter Koenig, Ensign Chekov on the original 'Star Trek' series, dies at 90

Koenig was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Chicago, the son of a businessman. He graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1958, then studied acting at New York's The Neighborhood Playhouse for two years. He began getting television roles in the early 1960s, appearing on “Mr. Novak” and “Ben Casey.”

“My heart is heavy,” Koenig's castmate, George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu, said in a post on the social platform X. “Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend.”

Koenig was the best man at Takei’s 2008 wedding to Brad Altman, his partner of more than two decades.

“Walter’s legacy extends far beyond the screen. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit, and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it,” McGinnis said. “Thank you, Walter, for the memories, the inspiration, and for boldly going where few have gone before.”

McGinnis said Koenig died surrounded by his daughter and niece.

Koenig's son, Andrew, was also an actor, best known for playing Boner on the sitcom “Growing Pains.” Andrew Koenig died in 2010 at 41. Walter Koenig said his son had taken his own life.

Koenig played Chekov in seven “Star Trek” movies starting in 1979, as well as innumerable other spinoffs, including writing a “Star Trek” book, “Chekov's Enterprise,” in 1980. The TV show has also inspired two spinoff TV series with new casts, and conventions that draw thousands of fans.