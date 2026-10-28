Radhika Apte says she sought inspiration from Zeenat Aman for her look in 'Akka'

MUMBAI: Actor Radhika Apte says veteran star Zeenat Aman’s on-screen persona served as a reference for the styling of her character in the upcoming series Akka.

The period crime thriller series, set in a fictional world in the South of India, is ruled by Bhavani, played by Keerthy Suresh. Apte plays her nemesis Rudra, a ruthless rebel who is eyeing Bhavani's land and legacy.

"When I was doing costume and hair, I was looking at Zeenat Aman because of her hair, her fringe and all that. It is a character reference; it was just costume and hair,” Apte told PTI in an interview.

“The clothing references that they had, and the wig I'm wearing and all that, it sort of leaned into that time (referring to the 70s period). And she's (her character) also from Bombay, so just some of the references were like some of her roles on-screen,” she said.

The actor said she was instantly drawn to the matriarchal world of Akka, which explores themes of power, legacy, loyalty, family and revenge. The show is written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty.

“For me, it is a whole fictitious world. But he (Shetty) has worked really hard to make it very detailed. So, on paper this was even a longer show, it was not five episodes. Like, he has gone into doing research and figuring out things. So, it feels quite real but it is not,” she said.

"It was a very stylised version of everything. I was quite fascinated by that. Also, just because it is about women, he has not compromised on the fact that it is a gangster story. It is about gangsters who have power and it is about their legacy, and what they do to protect their legacy and what that means,” the actor added.