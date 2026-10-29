South Carolina police close investigation into Hayden Panettiere's death after coroner's ruling

Police in South Carolina have closed their investigation into the overdose death of actor Hayden Panettiere following a coroner's finding that it was accidental.

The decision was based on the medical examiner's determination as well as the findings of the investigation, Greenville police said Wednesday in a statement.

Panettiere, who starred in the TV series "Heroes" and "Nashville," was pronounced dead in an apartment in Greenville on Aug. 16 at age 36 after paramedics found her unresponsive.

A coroner's report obtained by The Associated Press last month said her death was from an accidental overdose of several drugs, including fentanyl, and she had been in rehab just weeks before. Her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother Zach Hickerson were at the home.

It remains unclear whether federal authorities may still be examining the case separately. In a petition to a California court last month, Panettiere's ex-fiance, former boxer Wladimir Klitschko, said some of her property had been taken by federal law enforcement agents investigating her death and by an unnamed nonrelative looking to sell it.