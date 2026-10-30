Elke Sommer, German-born star of ‘A Shot in the Dark’ and ‘The Prize,’ dies at 85

Elke Sommer, the striking blonde bombshell of German descent who was a mainstay of 1960s Hollywood comedies and espionage movies including “The Prize” and “A Shot in the Dark,” has died. She was 85.

Sommer died at home in Bel Air, in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, her stepson Sebastian Walther told the German outlet Bild. The Los Angeles Police Department told The Associated Press that it responded to the death of an 85-year-old woman on Sommer’s block Wednesday night.

With expressive almond eyes and golden locks, often styled high in a beehive, Sommer worked with some of the biggest stars of the time, including Paul Newman in “The Prize,” Peter Sellers in the Pink Panther film “A Shot in the Dark,” James Garner and Dick Van Dyke in “The Art of Love,” Bob Hope in “Boy, Did I Get a Wrong Number!” and Dean Martin and Sharon Tate in “The Wrecking Crew.”

Sommer was born Elke Schletz in Berlin during World War II, on Nov. 5, 1940, though the family had to evacuate to the south in 1942. Her father, who died when she was 14, was a Protestant pastor.

She’d intended to study languages, but during a trip to Italy with her mother, Renata, in 1958, she caught the eye of someone in the Italian film industry who invited her to appear in her first film: “The Friend of the Jaguar.” Actor and filmmaker Vittorio De Sica noticed her too, and soon she was working nonstop throughout Europe, in Italy, Spain and England, with the newly adopted surname Sommer.