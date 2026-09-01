Ayogya 2 celebrates 25 days with fans with the film’s trailer

Ayogya 2, starring Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram, has completed a successful 25-day run, and the celebrations are in full swing. After making an impact at the box office with a good opening, the film has now completed 25 days in around 40 theatres.
Ayogya 2 continues to receive a positive response from audiences, and the team is confident that the film will hit the 50-day milestone as well. What makes the achievement even more noteworthy is that the film has continued its theatrical run without being affected by the release of other-language and pan-India films.
To mark the 25-day milestone, the team celebrated with fans at a theatre in Mandya, cutting a cake and sharing the special moment with the audience.
Adding another highlight to the celebrations, the makers have also unveiled the film’s much-awaited trailer. Interestingly, Ayogya 2 had created a buzz even before its release with its songs, but the team had deliberately held back the trailer.
“We released the trailer to celebrate the film completing 25 days. We have also revealed Ravichandran sir’s character through the trailer,” says director S Mahesh Kumar.
The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, Sundar Raj, Shivaraj KR Pete, Gilli Nata, Aruna Balaraj, Giri Shivanna and Manju Pavagada, among others. Actress Pragya has also made a special appearance in a song.
Produced by M Munegowda under the SVC Films banner, Ayogya 2 has music by Arjun Janya. The technical team includes lyricist Bahaddur Chetan Kumar, dialogue writer Masti Upparalli, cinematographer Vishwajith Rao, editor Suresh Armugam, and stunt choreographer Arjun Raj.