Samarjit Lankesh to play a cop in Guddada Bhootha

Another interesting aspect of the film is that it brings together several artistes from the theatre circuit, including performers associated with Rangashankara and Ninasam. Their presence is expected to lend the thriller a character-driven approach, with the narrative unfolding through the investigation and the gradual revelation of information.



The makers have also brought in Shrihari, who will make his debut as a music director. Deepak, son of cinematographer JJ Krishna, will handle the film’s cinematography. For Samarjit, the project comes at an early stage of his career and gives him an opportunity to take on a role driven more by the story than conventional heroism.



While the makers have wrapped up shooting and are currently in the post-production stage, the film has been completed without much announcement or publicity. With Samarjit leading a theatre-based ensemble cast, Bharath Navunda plans to present Guddada Bhootha as a different outing for the young actor.