Sharan, Diganth to star in director Shashidhar's gangster comedy

Actor Sharan, last seen in Choo Mantar, is set to make his next move after taking considerable time to choose the right script. The actor has not taken up any projects since the release of the film, as he has been particularly careful about selecting his next outing. He is now all set to collaborate with Shashidhar M, the director of Gharga, for a gangster comedy drama. Actor Diganth is also part of the film, adding further interest to the project.



The film will bring the two actors together for the first time, and it also marks their maiden collaboration with Shashidhar. While Sharan has explored several shades of comedy and commercial entertainment throughout his career, the gangster comedy drama is expected to offer him a new space to experiment as a performer.



Sharan, who has acted in over 100 films as a comedian, successfully transitioned into a leading man with Rambo. Since then, he has continued to entertain audiences in a variety of roles, balancing humour with the qualities expected of a commercial hero. The new film is expected to build on that strength while presenting him in a different setting.

