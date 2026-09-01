Hashir's Njodi begins production

Popular social media content creator Hashir's next film, after the sensational success of Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros, commenced with a pooja ceremony on Monday. Titled Njodi, the film is written and directed by JS Jithin. It also stars Lukman Avaran, Ameen and Chandu Salimkumar in important roles.
Njodi is said to be a time-loop film, though more details are still under wraps. Amal Paulson and Tony Jose are producing it under their Sooper Dooper Films banner, in association with Midnight Sun Films.
Vaazha 2, a coming-of-age comedy-drama, also marked the debut of Hashir's co-content creators Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy and Vinayak V. The film was a massive commercial success, grossing over ₹120 crore from the Kerala box office alone.