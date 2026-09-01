It’s a wrap for Kunchacko Boban’s Hail Mary

The Kunchacko Boban-starrer Hail Mary has completed production after 84 days of shooting, the makers announced on Monday. Directed by debutant Vishnu Revikumar, it is jointly scripted by Dr Neeraj Rajan and Martin Prakkat, based on a story by GR Indugopan. Neeraj has previously co-written Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi and Mammootty’s Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse.
Hail Mary features an ensemble cast comprising Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Sithara, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Suhasini Maniratnam, Hakim Shah and Kavya Ramachandran alongside Kunchacko Boban. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj, editing by Chaman Chakko and music by Jakes Bejoy. It is jointly produced by Green Room Productions and Martin Prakkat Films. The project marks Martin’s third association with Kunchacko Boban as a producer, following Nayattu and Officer on Duty.
Kunchacko Boban, who was last seen in editor Kiran Das’s directorial debut Unmadham, also has Nere Chovva opposite Manju Warrier and 40 Days of House Party as part of his upcoming slate.