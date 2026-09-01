It’s a wrap for Kunchacko Boban’s Hail Mary

Hail Mary features an ensemble cast comprising Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Sithara, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Suhasini Maniratnam, Hakim Shah and Kavya Ramachandran alongside Kunchacko Boban. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Roby Varghese Raj, editing by Chaman Chakko and music by Jakes Bejoy. It is jointly produced by Green Room Productions and Martin Prakkat Films. The project marks Martin’s third association with Kunchacko Boban as a producer, following Nayattu and Officer on Duty.