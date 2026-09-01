Hunkkaar, Aneet Padda’s next project after Saiyaara, announced

Also featuring Fatima Sana Sheikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Arjun Mathur in the lead cast, Hunkkaar promises to be a gritty socio-thriller drama, rooted in the heartlands of India where crimes take place under the guise of communion and with systemic licenses of all kinds. The streamer also released character posters for its four of its primary characters. The posters also mention that Hunkkaar would be A-rated show, meaning not suitable for audience under the age of 18.