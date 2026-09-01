Hunkkaar, Aneet Padda’s next project after Saiyaara, announced

On Monday, JioHotstar made a major announcement about one of its upcoming projects Hunkkaar - The Roar, which marks Aneet Padda’s first on-screen appearance since her 2025 breakout hit Saiyaara. The first teaser of the series will be unveiled on Tuesday.
Also featuring Fatima Sana Sheikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Arjun Mathur in the lead cast, Hunkkaar promises to be a gritty socio-thriller drama, rooted in the heartlands of India where crimes take place under the guise of communion and with systemic licenses of all kinds. The streamer also released character posters for its four of its primary characters. The posters also mention that Hunkkaar would be A-rated show, meaning not suitable for audience under the age of 18.
While the makers haven’t confirmed it, Raghubir Yadav reportedly plays the antagonist in the series. The supporting cast for the series includes Ram Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Charu Shankar, Veen Harsh, and Rajesh Sharma. Heeraz Marfatia (The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke liye) is reportedly a part of the writing team.
Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production, Hunkkaar is created by Nitya Mehra and Karan D Kapadia.
Nitya Mehra is known for directing Baar Baar Dekho (2016), besides directing a few episodes of Made in Heaven. Karan Kapadia, meanwhile, has worked as an assistant director on films like Luck By Chance (2009), Raavan (2010), and Talaash (2012). On Nitya Mehra’s Baar Baar Dekho, he worked as a second-unit director.
Incidentally, Both Nitya and Karan have directed a few episodes each of the 2024 series Big Girls Don’t Cry.
Aneet's other upcoming projects include Shakti Shalini and the Mohit Suri film where she will reunite with her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday.