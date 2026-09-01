Fahadh Faasil's Don’t Trouble the Trouble gets a new release date

Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming Telugu fantasy entertainer Don’t Trouble the Trouble has been postponed to October 2 from its earlier scheduled release on September 11. Directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by SS Rajamouli, the film marks Fahadh’s first outing as a lead in Telugu.
The earlier released teaser introduces him as Suri, a magician who befriends a young girl, played by Ssara Palekar. The story takes a fantastical turn when the girl develops supernatural abilities and is revealed to be a genie capable of granting wishes.
Saurabh Sachdeva also plays a key role in Don’t Trouble the Trouble. The film has music by Kaala Bhairava, cinematography by Brad Francis ACS and editing by Praveen Anthony. The project is backed by SS Karthikeya, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni.
Apart from Telugu, Don’t Trouble the Trouble will have dubbed versions in Tamil and Malayalam.