KiKi Layne, Luke Hemsworth join Kill-fame Nikhil Bhat's Deadlocked

Actors KiKi Layne and Luke Hemsworth have been announced to join the cast of Deadlocked, a hostage thriller directed by Nikhil Bhat, who is known for the Hindi action thriller Kill (2023).
Layne and Hemsworth join the previously announced cast members, Jamie Foxx and Sasha Calle, reported Deadline. Eric Scot Anderson and Matt Takejiro Bosack have written the script for Deadlocked. The film follows a former US Marine, who, whilst grieving, is forced back into his old ways as a woman takes control of a courthouse, in which her father is the defendant in the trial of the century. Details of the film's characters are yet to be revealed.
Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx's daughter, will serve as an executive producer, with the actor himself producing under his Foxxhole Productions banner. Range and C2 are also the banners backing Deadlocked, along with Amazon MGM Studios.
Hemsworth, who is known for his role in Westworld, was last seen alongside Russell Crowe in the sports drama Beast. After gaining prominence with Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) and The Old Guard film series, Layne is also set to star alongside Al Pacino in Killing Castro.