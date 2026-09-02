Hunkkaar teaser: Aneet Padda exhibits quiet resolve as she goes against a godman

The teaser of Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub starrer investigative-thriller Hunkkaar: The Roar was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. Directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia, the series also features Arjun Mathur, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.
The teaser begins with 17-year-old Meenu Rawat (Aneet) sitting at a police station and filing a complaint against a godman ‘Baapji’. Quick-cut shots show us the extent and impact of the godman’s empire. Fatima is seen as the cop who is leading the case. Zeeshan and Ram are seen as the lawyers who might represent opposite sides in the courtroom over the case. The teaser, however, focusses more on Meenu’s resolve and unwillingness to leave the station till her complaint is registered.
The series marks Aneet’s first work which is going to come out after her being catapulted to popularity post the release of Saiyaara (2025).
Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production, Hunkkaar is created by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra. It is scheduled to release on JioHotstar on September 25.