Shamna Kasim on Jailer 2 song: 'Kurchi Madathapetti' led to 'Ala Bolelo'

Opening up about how 'Ala Bolelo' happened, Shamna shares that 'Kurchi Madathapetti' led to it, and she was in disbelief for a long time. "For some time I thought it was a prank call from someone. Once I was able to confirm this, I was overjoyed and didn't know who to tell first. I was finalised by Jailer 2 makers after 'Kurchi Madathapetti,'" she shares, as she recalls her anxiety while shooting for the Guntur Kaaram song. "The song was shot five months after my son was born, so I was on the heavier side and thought I would be trolled for the song. Never did I expect to get a spotlight in a song that features two power-packed dancers like Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela. Not only was I noticed, but I also landed a Rajini sir film," says a smiling Shamna, sharing a personal anecdote about her two hit songs. "I think my kids are my lucky charms. For all the anxieties I had, I feel the appreciation I received was due to my newborn son. Interestingly, when I was performing for 'Ala Bolelo' I was actually five days expectant, but I didn't know that. So I think my children are my lucky charms."