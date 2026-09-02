Shamna Kasim on Jailer 2 song: 'Kurchi Madathapetti' led to 'Ala Bolelo'

Waiting for a strong re-entry in Tamil cinema after starring in films like Vellore Maavattam and Savarakathi, actor Shamna Kasim, aka Purnaa, says she couldn't think of anything else when she was requested to dance for a Rajinikanth film. "I don't think one would say 'no, I am waiting for a strong script' when you are offered a Rajini sir film, even if it's a special number like 'Ala Bolelo'," she says as she went on to add that she always wanted to be recognised as a dancer and films were not on the cards in the first place. "Cinema was an accident to me. Having trained in dance forms like Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam, dance has always been my passion. Teaching dance was the vocation I was planning for. So even in terms of importance, to me dance comes first."
Opening up about how 'Ala Bolelo' happened, Shamna shares that 'Kurchi Madathapetti' led to it, and she was in disbelief for a long time. "For some time I thought it was a prank call from someone. Once I was able to confirm this, I was overjoyed and didn't know who to tell first. I was finalised by Jailer 2 makers after 'Kurchi Madathapetti,'" she shares, as she recalls her anxiety while shooting for the Guntur Kaaram song. "The song was shot five months after my son was born, so I was on the heavier side and thought I would be trolled for the song. Never did I expect to get a spotlight in a song that features two power-packed dancers like Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela. Not only was I noticed, but I also landed a Rajini sir film," says a smiling Shamna, sharing a personal anecdote about her two hit songs. "I think my kids are my lucky charms. For all the anxieties I had, I feel the appreciation I received was due to my newborn son. Interestingly, when I was performing for 'Ala Bolelo' I was actually five days expectant, but I didn't know that. So I think my children are my lucky charms."
Calling director Nelson a taskmaster, Shamna says he kept pushing her to achieve her best on the sets. "A dance number is generally a collaborative effort between the dancers and choreographers, and the directors too leave it to them. But Nelson was completely involved in the song process and kept correcting expressions. He used to tell me, 'madam, dance well but don't let the grace drop'. When the shot is taking place, he used to tell in the microphone 'grace, grace'. It is interesting to work on a dance number where the director is involved," she remarks, as she confesses it was challenging to detach from the star-struck mindset to perform well. "Knowing that I will be sharing the screen with Rajini sir, I was already floating in the air. During the shoot break, he took time to come to me and compliment me, saying I have powerful eyes. I was overjoyed."
Shamna describes the new crop of actors who dance well as 'swag personified' and calls Mamitha Baiju her favourite. "We were a part of the cultural event hosted by the Kerala film industry. Till then, I didn't know Mamitha could dance. My God, I was blown away by her performance, and I told her I loved it. Only then did she humbly admit she had learned classical dance. Also, Sreeleela is an excellent dancer. All the new heroines carry this swag with them, and the way they approach dance is very new and different," she says, as she makes an observation on how the 'special song' culture has evolved in the film industry and it need not be viewed as a taboo or distasteful thing anymore. "Earlier, there used to be a separate set of actors for special songs, as female leads often thought that getting involved in such songs was beneath their dignity. Now, things have improved, and women are more aware of their rights and the social conditioning behind such attitudes."
Looking back at her career, Shamna fondly recalls that, in each industry, she received something special. Hailing from Kerala, she has been busy in Tamil and Telugu too. "Every industry gave me something really special. As I said, I am basically a dancer. But that aspect of me was least used in other industries, but the Malayalam industry recognised that talent in me. Not many knew I could dance well before 'Kurchi Madathapetti'. Similarly, Tamil is the first industry that gave me a lead, and in Telugu, despite starring as lead, I was allowed to explore character roles," she recalls, as she concludes by saying that though she is actively listening to scripts, her motherly duties come first. "I am listening to scripts and making plans for what kind of films to star in in the future. But now, since I have two little ones to take care of, that takes precedence over everything. But my re-entry will meet your expectations, hopefully," she signs off.