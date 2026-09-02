AR Rahman announces autobiography

AR Rahman took to social media to announce that he will be working on an autobiography. Titled Rahman: A Renaissance, the upcoming book will be co-authored by Rupa Chakravarty.
Taking to his social media handle, the composer wrote, "A new chapter begins. Rupa Chakravarty and I come together as co-authors for Rahman: A Renaissance. The book offers a closer look at the music, ideas, challenges, influences and creative journey that have shaped my world. More details will follow soon."
Rahman began his career in cinema working for multiple composers like Ilaiyaraaja. He made his full-fledged debut as a composer with Mani Ratnam's Roja (1992). Apart from entering into cinema with the film, the composer also began a multi-project collaboration with the director, which continues to this day.
Apart from being a recipient of multiple National Film Awards, the composer has also won several international awards including Grammys, Golden Globes, and two Oscar awards, with the latter for his work in Slumdog Millionaire.