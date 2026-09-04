Martin McDonagh’s 'Wild Horse Nine' hits Venice Film Festival with a dark CIA tale

VENICE: Martin McDonagh had written a few versions of his new film “Wild Horse Nine,” which receives its world premiere on Thursday at the Venice Film Festival, before he homed in on the CIA and the 1973 military coup in Chile.

One was about a father and son, another was about two actors. But nothing was quite working until he started thinking about the historical event that had fascinated him since he was a teenager.

“I realized then that the story could be about one of the guys experiencing guilt and regret over all these things he’s done,” the British-Irish filmmaker said. “It took it away from being a simple comedy to something much deeper and sadder.”

“Wild Horse Nine,” which stars Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich as a pair of CIA agents on a trip to Easter Island shortly before the 1973 coup, is one of the most anticipated movies at the festival where it’s in competition for the Golden Lion. It will have a theatrical release later this year and, if McDonagh’s track record is any indication, might be an awards player.

A possible Oscar for Malkovich

McDonagh's previous two films, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” both bowed at Venice and went on to receive multiple Oscar nominations, including best picture. “Three Billboards” won two, for Rockwell and Frances McDormand.

When someone suggested that “Wild Horse Nine” might be Malkovich’s ticket to an Oscar win after two nominations, he said, “the nicest thing is that the film gets attention.”

“I’ve had a long career, and I’ve had really spectacular collaborators and collaborations,” Malkovich said. “So I never feel in competition with any of them because generally I love what they do.”

McDonagh had pursued Malkovich for previous films, but he’d always had prior commitments. The actor said he wanted to make sure he would be available for this one.

“It’s a film that, with great humor, addresses two very traumatic occurrences — the death of John F. Kennedy and Chilean coup — with grace and intelligence and a kind of fairness,” Malkovich said.