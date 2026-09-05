Lenny Rush to play Dobby in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’, Bonnie Hill takes over as Ginny

LOS ANGELES: British actor Lenny Rush has joined HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” television series as Dobby, while Bonnie Hill will replace Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley in the second season of the adaptation.

HBO also announced the casting of Billy Barratt as Tom Riddle, the younger version of Lord Voldemort, the dark wizard who becomes Harry Potter’s greatest adversary, Variety reported.

The character will feature in the second season, which will be based on “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”.

Hill takes over the role of Ginny Weasley after Cochrane, who portrays the character in the first season, exited the series due to unforeseen circumstances.

Rush’s Dobby, who will also feature in the second season, is the loyal and mistreated house-elf who becomes an important ally to Harry in J K Rowling’s wizarding world.

The actor is known for his work in the British comedy series “Am I Being Unreasonable?” and the Apple TV series “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin”.